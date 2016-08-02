Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Aetna Inc
* Aetna Inc says deal valued at $117 million
* Transactions contingent on successful closing of Aetna-Humana transaction
* Deal for a total estimated $117 million in cash for both transactions
* Companies remain committed to defending their pending transaction against a u.s. Department of justice lawsuit seeking to block it
* Believe divestitures taken together would address Department Of Justice's perceived "competitive concerns" regarding medicare advantage
* Aetna and Humana agree to sell certain medicare advantage assets to Molina Healthcare Inc
* As a result of transactions, Molina is expected to gain approximately 290,000 medicare advantage members in 21 states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."