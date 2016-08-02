Aug 2 Emerson Electric Co :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.74

* Sees FY earnings per share $2.37 to $2.55

* Sees fy 2016 sales down 5 to 6 percent

* Q3 results "continued to reflect low growth global environment facing our businesses"

* Expects 2016 underlying sales to be down 5 to 6 percent excluding negative currency translation

* Sees FY reported sales expected to be down 9 to 10 percent

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 excluding items

* Qtrly net sales $5,126 million versus $5,503 million

* Emerson electric co sees FY reported sales to be down 9 to 10 percent

* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $2.90 to $3.00

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Also expects to spend an additional $50 to $60 million in fiscal 2017 in restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: