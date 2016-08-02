Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 2 Matica Technologies AG :
* Major bank selects Matica as first choice for financial instant issuance in Middle East following global demand for S3500 desktop system
* Announced today a series of high level, secured projects throughout middle east countries for financial institutions to implement instant issuance card programs Source text - bit.ly/2awdkWS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)