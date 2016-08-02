Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 2 Ixonos Oyj :
* Starts co-operational negotiations with its personnel in Finland
* Negotiations concern whole personnel in Finland, excluding Kemi and oulu Offices
* Goal of negotiations is to adjust personnel costs primarily through temporary measures in order to align them with market demand
* Sees negotiations to result in temporary lay-offs for a up to 90 days for part of personnel and in job terminations for a up to 9 persons. Source text for Eikon:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)