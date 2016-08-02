Aug 2 William Hill Plc

* William hill acquires grand parade

* Deal for 13.6 mln stg in cash and shares

* Currently anticipated that admission of new shares to trading will occur at 8.00 am on friday, 5 august

* Under terms of acquisition and as partial consideration, William Hill will issue 495,048 new ordinary shares of 10p each to grand parade