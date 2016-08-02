Aug 2 Spin Master Corp :
* Purchase price includes up to US$8.5 million payable over
4 years based on Swimways' sales growth
* Spin Master Corp says transaction was financed through
spin master's existing credit facility
* Purchase price for transaction will be satisfied by US$85
million in cash on closing, less an escrow for possible
adjustments
* Spin Master Corp says Swimways will operate as a stand
-alone subsidiary within Spin Master group
* Announces acquisition of Swimways Corporation and
establishment of outdoor business segment
