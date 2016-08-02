Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Welltower Inc :
* Welltower enters into agreement to acquire Premier West Coast seniors housing portfolio from Vintage Senior Living for $1.15 billion
* Vintage Senior Living will continue to operate its communities until purchase has been completed
* To acquire a portfolio of properties operated by vintage senior living for a purchase price of $1.15 billion
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."