Aug 2 Silver Wheaton Corp :
* Silver Wheaton Corp says will pay upfront cash
consideration of us$800 million for increased gold stream
* Intends to use cash on hand together with proceeds
available under co's $2 billion revolving credit facility to pay
upfront cash payment of us$800 million
* In 2016, estimated attributable gold production is now
forecast to be 305,000 ounces, up from 265,000 ounces previously
* Silver Wheaton increases its gold stream from salobo mine
and revises production guidance
* Silver Wheaton Corp says its unit has agreed to acquire
from unit of Vale S.A. Amount of gold equal to 25% of life of
mine gold production from its salobo mine
* Silver production in 2016 is now forecast to be
approximately 32 million ounces, down slightly from 32.8 million
ounces previously guided
* Average annual attributable gold production over next 5
yrs anticipated to be about 330,000 ounces of gold a year, up
from 260,000 ounces
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)