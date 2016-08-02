Aug 2 Freddie Mac:

* Qtrly net interest income $3.44 billion, down 13 percent

* Qtrly net income $993 million versus $4,169 million

* Qtrly aggregate cash dividends paid to treasury $98.21 billion versus $92.55 billion last year

* Single-Family loan origination volumes increased to $510 billion in 2Q 2016 compared to $490 billion in 2Q 2015

* Dividend obligation to treasury in September 2016 will be $933 million

* Qtrly benefit for credit losses $775 million versus $857 million

* Quarter-End single-family guarantee serious delinquency rate 1.08 percent, down from 1.2 percent at March 31, 2016 and lowest since August 2008

* Delinquency rates down to 1.28% and 0.37% for loans one month and two months past due as of June 30 versus 1.37% and 0.42% respectively, as of Dec 31, 2015