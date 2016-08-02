Aug 2 Choice Hotels International Inc
* Choice hotels international reports a 10% increase in
second quarter diluted earnings per share
* Q2 earnings per share $0.68
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share at least $0.78
* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $241.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 domestic revpar increases 4.3%
* Revpar is expected to increase between 3.5% and 4.0% for
q3 and range between 3.5% and 4.0% for full-year 2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.71
* During the three and six months ended june 30, 2016, co
recorded an executive termination benefit charge of about $2.2
million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.38 to $2.43
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $245.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
