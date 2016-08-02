Aug 2 P&G Co

* On conf call- should be getting back to market growth rates by fiscal year's end

* Exec- "we need to be growing at or slightly ahead of markets in which we are operating in and we fully intend to do that"

* Exec- expecting increases in advertising spend this year versus last, probably in the mid-single-digit range

* On conf call- strengthening selling resources and programs for baby center stores and e-commerce

* On conf call- increasing investments to drive awareness and trial of Pampers among new moms

* On conf call- in FY2017 will relaunch product lines in several categories, implement a new go to market program across retailers and distributors in China

* Exec- see China sequentially improving