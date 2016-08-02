Aug 2 P&G Co
* On conf call- should be getting back to market growth
rates by fiscal year's end
* Exec- "we need to be growing at or slightly ahead of
markets in which we are operating in and we fully intend to do
that"
* Exec- expecting increases in advertising spend this year
versus last, probably in the mid-single-digit range
* On conf call- strengthening selling resources and programs
for baby center stores and e-commerce
* On conf call- increasing investments to drive awareness
and trial of Pampers among new moms
* On conf call- in FY2017 will relaunch product lines in
several categories, implement a new go to market program across
retailers and distributors in China
* Exec- see China sequentially improving
