Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Wellcare Health Plans
* Also Looking At And Interested In Acquiring Businesses That Would Open Us Up To New Markets And New States
* We're looking at increasing business within existing portfolio; eye on both Medicaid and Medicare opportunities - conf call
* Says "we see many opportunities both organic and through m&a opportunities that will fuel our growth " - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."