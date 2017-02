Aug 2 LARQ SA

* Offer of its unit, Nextbike Polska Sp. z o.o. (NEXTBIKE), selected in tender for Warsaw public bike

* Price of the offer made by NEXTBIKE is 44.8 million zlotys ($11.63 million) gross Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8533 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)