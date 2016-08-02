Aug 2 Molson Coors
* Company says it will now spend $220 million in capital
expenditure in 2016 from $300 million forecast earlier, in a
conference call
* Company says alcohol prohibition in Indian state of Bihar
expected to present a headwind for international business for
foreseeable future
* Forex translation at current exchange rate to be headwind
of about $13 million to underlying pretax results in 2H 2016,
most of impact in Europe
* In Canada, sales to retailers volume down 0.1 percent ,
sales volume declined 0.8 percent in Q2 offset by favorable
timing of the Canada day holiday this year -conf call
* Company says "We now expect 2016 MillerCoors cost per
hectoliter to decrease at a low single-digit rate versus prior
year
* Company says "We now expect our international cost per
hectoliter to increase at a double-digit rate for 2016"
* Company says "Following close of pending MillerCoors
deal, we are looking forward to bringing Miller brands back into
Canada portfolio"
Further company coverage: