Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 2 Neurones Sa
* H1 revenue 221.5 million euros ($248.63 million) versus 195.5 million euros year ago
* Confirms target of revenue greater than 440 million euros with an operating profit rate of about 9 pct for 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2atbSHu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)