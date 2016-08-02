Aug 2 Organic Farma Zdrowia SA :

* Withdraws its 2016-2021 guidance as it no longer plans to carry out share issue in 2016 of about 15 million zlotys ($3.89 million)

* The planned share issue was one of the main assumption for the guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8588 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)