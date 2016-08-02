UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 2 Pharmena SA :
* Receives reply from the European Commission (EC) on the objection of one of the member states (Germany) to the admission for marketing of its dietary supplement 1-MNA
* Since the objection has been sustained applies to EC for additional evaluation at an European level of application for authorization of 1-MNA as a new food ingredient
* The additional evaluation is to be made by the Standing Committee on Foodstuffs of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources