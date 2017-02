Aug 2 UK's CMA on Tullett and ICAP deal:

* UK's CMA says has accepted in principle merger undertakings offered by Tullett and ICAP

* Considers that proposed undertakings of Tullett and ICAP are appropriate to remedy its competition concerns, has accepted them in principle.

* Before reaching a final decision, it is inviting interested parties to make their views known Source (bit.ly/2b0iU4T) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)