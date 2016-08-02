Fitbit cuts fourth-quarter revenue estimate, slashes workforce
Jan 30 Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc lowered its fourth-quarter revenue estimate on Monday and said it would cut about 6 percent of its workforce.
Aug 2 Formfactor Inc
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.13
* Qtrly revenues were $83.1 million, up 55% from $53.6 million reported in q1
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.61
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $78.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 revenue $118 million to $126 million
* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 to $0.23
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $117.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BERLIN, Jan 30 Germany fears that President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States as well as threats to impose import tariffs could reverse stock market gains, a senior official said on Monday.
Jan 30 Activist investor JCP Investment Management said it would nominate three members to Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc's board of directors.