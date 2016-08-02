Aug 2 FMC Corp

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.49

* Agricultural solutions revenue is expected to be in range of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion for FY

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* For full year 2016, lithium revenue is expected to be in range of $245 million to $265 million

* 2016 lithium earnings are expected to be between $58 and $66 million

* Q2 revenue $810 million versus $887.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $895.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Health and nutrition revenue for full year is expected to be between $750 and $800 million