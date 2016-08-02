BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
Aug 2 Retail Properties Of America Inc :
* Retail Properties Of America Inc sees 2016 same store NOI growth in range of 2.5% to 3.5%;
* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share $0.31
* Retail Properties Of America Inc Q2 operating FFO $0.28
* Retail Properties Of America Inc says revising its 2016 operating FFO guidance range to $1.04 to $1.07 per share
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.