Aug 2 Stanley Furniture Company Inc

* Board of directors intends to issue two special dividends totaling up to $1.50 per share, representing $22.1 million in aggregate

* Additional special dividend of $0.25 per share is expected to be declared once company has obtained a revolving credit facility

* Declared an initial special dividend of $1.25 per share payable on august 19, 2016

* As a part of ongoing strategic review, board decided to distribute cash in excess of what is needed to execute business plan to shareholders