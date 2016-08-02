BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
Aug 2 Gold Resource Corp
* Qtrly 10,011 gold ounces produced in Q2
* Qtrly net sales $26.2 million versus $23.3 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10
* Reports second quarter net income of $5.6 million, or $0.10 per share; maintains 2016 production outlook
* Says 572,499 silver ounces produced in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.