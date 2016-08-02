Aug 2 Seventy Seven Energy Inc

* Carl Icahn files to say he owns no stake in Seventy Seven Energy Inc as of Aug 1 - SEC filing

* Carl Icahn says all outstanding shares of Seventy Seven Energy were cancelled and extinguished after co announced that it had emerged from Chapter 11 Source: (bit.ly/2aqDls5 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)