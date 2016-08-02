Aug 2 Husky Energy Inc

* Husky energy and cnooc limited announce agreement for liwan gas project

* "long term fundamentals remain strong for natural gas demand in china"

* Plans will get underway to finalize commercial and development approach to tie liuhua 29-1 field into liwan infrastructure

* Liquids production, net to husky, is expected to remain in range of 5,000-6,000 barrels per day for project

* Co's china unit signed agreement with cnooc, relevant cos for price adjustment of natural gas from liwan 3-1 and liuhua 34-2 fields

* Agreement for price adjustment of natural gas from liwan 3-1, liuhua 34-2 that will see price set at $12.50-15.00 cdn per thousand cubic feet