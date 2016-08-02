UPDATE 3-Under Armour's rapid growth hits speed bump, shares skid
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
Aug 2 Cardinal Energy Ltd
* Cardinal energy ltd. Announces second quarter results
* Increased its base capital expenditure budget by $10 million for last half of 2016
* Cardinal's credit facility was renewed at $150 million and $25 million was drawn at end of q2 2016
* Cardinal energy ltd says will continue to work towards increasing liability management ratio to exceed 2.0 in 2017
* Production for q2 was 14,621 boe/d, an increase of 3% over q1 2016 and an increase of 29% over q2 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.52
* Revised capex expected to result in average production of 15,100 boe/d in q4, up from previous guidance of 14,600 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.
* Coach executive - challenges existing today affecting category in specific, consumer spending in general to persist in balance of FY 2017 - conf call