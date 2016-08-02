Aug 2 Era Group Inc
* Net income attributable to company of $1.9 million, or
$0.09 per diluted share, for its Q2 ended June 30, 2016
* "we remain well positioned to withstand pressures of a
prolonged industry downturn."
* Due to April 2016 accident involving h225, civilian fleet
of H225,AS332 l2 model helicopters remains on operational
suspension
* "too early to estimate full extent or duration of h225
suspension"
* Qtrly operating revenues $63.4 million versus $70.7
million
* Do not expect near-term impact of suspension of civilian
fleet of H225 and AS332 l2 model helicopters to be material to
financial condition
