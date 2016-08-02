Aug 2 EnPro Industries Inc
* Enpro Industries reports results for the second quarter of
2016
* Qtrly shr $0.17
* Qtrly net sales $313.2 mln vs $298.4 mln
* Qtrly adj shr $0.60
* Initiated an organization-wide cost reduction effort late
in q2 with $20 mln of estimated annualized savings on a pro
forma basis
* Remain on track for confirmation,ultimate consummation of
joint plan of reorganization filed pursuant to settlement
announced in march
* "expect to reconsolidate gst into enpro late next summer"
* Says "conditions in many of our markets continue to be
quite soft"
* Q2 shr view $0.66, rev view $311.9 mln -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
