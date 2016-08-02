Aug 2 Ellington Residential Mortgage Reit

* Net income for quarter was $3.5 million, or $0.38 per share

* Book value decreased to $15.38 per share as of June 30, 2016 from $15.39 per share as of March 31, 2016

* Core earnings for quarter was $2.9 million, or $0.32 per share

* Qtrly net interest margin was 1.28 pct, as compared to 1.92 pct for Q1