BRIEF-Coach exec says expects "very strong topline growth" in Q4 - conf call
* Coach executive - challenges existing today affecting category in specific, consumer spending in general to persist in balance of FY 2017 - conf call
Aug 2 Energy Transfer Partners Lp
* Energy Transfer and Sunoco Logistics announce sale of minority stake in Bakken Pipeline Project to Enbridge and Marathon Petroleum
* Signed an agreement to sell 36.75 pct of Bakken Pipeline Project to an entity jointly owned by Enbridge and Marathon Petroleum
* Says ETP and SXL plan to use proceeds from sale of equity interest in project to MarEn to pay down debt
* ETP and SXL will receive $1.2 billion and $800 million in cash at closing, respectively
* Says deal for $2 billion in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 31 Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to the Chicago area from Peoria, Illinois later this year to move closer to a global transportation hub and make it easier to recruit executives.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to open)