BRIEF-Coach exec says expects "very strong topline growth" in Q4 - conf call
* Coach executive - challenges existing today affecting category in specific, consumer spending in general to persist in balance of FY 2017 - conf call
Aug 2 Marathon Petroleum Corp
* Marathon Petroleum Corporation agrees to equity participation in Bakken Pipeline System
* At closing, will own an approximate 9.2 percent indirect interest in pipeline system in exchange for its investment of $500 million
Jan 31 Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to the Chicago area from Peoria, Illinois later this year to move closer to a global transportation hub and make it easier to recruit executives.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to open)