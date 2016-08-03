Aug 3 Rational AG :

* Increase in sales revenues in first six months of 2016 also of 9 percent to a total of 283.1 million euros ($317.38 million)

* H1 EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) stood at 73.6 million euros, at level of previous year (73.9 million euros)

* Confirm growth outlook for fiscal year 2016 given in annual report 2015