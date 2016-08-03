Aug 3 GAM Holding AG :

* H1 2016 underlying pre-tax profit 55.0 million Swiss francs ($56.99 million)

* H1 IFRS net profit at 53.3 million francs, 34 pct lower versus H1 2015 and 7 pct lower versus H2 2015

* H1 group assets under management of 113.5 billion francs, down 5 pct from 31 December 2015

* H1 net fee and commission income fell 23 pct to 232.8 million francs mainly as a result of significantly lower performance fees

* Market environment is expected to be difficult for remainder of 2016

* Committed to our financial targets of increasing diluted underlying earnings per share in excess of 10 pct on an annualised basis

* Sees achieving an operating margin of 35-40 pct over five to eight-year business cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9651 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)