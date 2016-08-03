BRIEF-Carnival announces strategic partnership with A+E networks
* Carnival Corporation announces strategic partnership with A+E Networks
Aug 2 Newfield Exploration Co
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Qtrly oil, gas and ngl revenues $381 million versus $469 million
* Newfield exploration reports results for q2 2016
* Newfield exploration co qtrly earnings per share $3.36
* Sees 2016 domestic net production to be 53 - 54.5 MMBOE
* Sees 2016 Total Company Net Production Guidance Was Raised To 58-59.5 mmboe
* Company's 2016 capital budget was increased to $700 - $750 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $404.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Twin disc, inc. Announces fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
* Acxiom - has expanded its partnership with Dataxu to allow dataxu to license its third-party data for advanced tv and analytics solutions