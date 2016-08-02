Aug 2 Lara Exploration Ltd

* Partner Kiwanda Copper LLC and Carajas Copper Company limited have agreed to acquire company's Picha Copper project in Southern Peru

* Lara will receive forty million shares of CJC and will remain entitled to a net smelter returns royalty on any future production