Aug 2 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc
* Transaction will be financed using a combination of $75
million of cash on hand and approximately 4.2 million u.s.
Silica common shares
* Deal expected to be modestly accretive to 2016 eps and
generate eps accretion of $0.20 to $0.30 in 2017
* Deal for $218.3 million.
* To achieve potential synergies through direct loading of
sand into containers from co's oklahoma and texas-based regional
sand mines
* u.s. Silica to acquire logistics solutions provider
sandbox enterprises
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)