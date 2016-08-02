UPDATE 3-Under Armour's rapid growth hits speed bump, shares skid
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
Aug 2 Fidelity & Guaranty Life
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16
* Qtrly investment income was $236 million for quarter, an increase of 11 pct compared to $212 million for same period last year.
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.82 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.
* Coach executive - challenges existing today affecting category in specific, consumer spending in general to persist in balance of FY 2017 - conf call