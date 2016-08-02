BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
Aug 2 Fortive Corp
* Fortive reports second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.69
* Q2 revenue $1.6 billion
* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.50 to $0.54
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56 to $0.60
* Expects its 2016 second half non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per share to be in range of $1.21 to $1.29
* Both Q3 and second half 2016 guidance include continued expectations of low-single digit core revenue growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.