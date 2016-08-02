BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
Aug 2 MRC Global Inc
* Company expects 2016 revenue to be 25-30 pct lower than 2015
* Expects its total capital expenditures for 2016 to be approximately $35 - $40 million Source: (bit.ly/2aGRVfU ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.