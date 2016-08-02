Aug 2 Douglas Emmett Inc

* Douglas emmett inc says qtrly FFO per share $0.46; qtrly affo earnings per share $0.37

* Increasing our 2016 full year guidance to $1.76 to $1.80 per diluted share for ffo and $1.40 to $1.44 per diluted share for affo

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S