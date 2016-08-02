Aug 2 Ormat Technologies Inc

* Ormat technologies inc qtrly total revenues of $159.9 million, up 13.8% compared to q2 of 2015

* Ormat technologies reports a double-digit growth in revenues, net income, and adjusted ebitda in the second quarter

* Ormat technologies inc q2 shr $0.49

* Ormat technologies inc q2 revenue $159.9 mln vs i/b/e/s view $152.9 mln

* Ormat technologies inc q2 shr view $0.42 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Ormat technologies inc sets quarterly dividend of $0.07/shr

* Ormat technologies inc - reiterate our revenue guidance and expect full-year 2016 total revenue of between $620 mln and $640 mln

* Ormat technologies inc says now expect 2016 adjusted ebitda of between $310 mln and $320 mln for full year

