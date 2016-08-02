UPDATE 3-Under Armour's rapid growth hits speed bump, shares skid
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
Aug 2 Modine Manufacturing Co
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 sales $347.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.87
* Sees Full 2017 Fiscal Year-Over-Year Sales Down 1 Percent To Up 3 Percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $336.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Modine Manufacturing Co CEO says "we will continue to maintain a culture of cost discipline for remainder of fiscal 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.
* Coach executive - challenges existing today affecting category in specific, consumer spending in general to persist in balance of FY 2017 - conf call