Aug 2 Sturm Ruger & Co Inc

* On august 1, entered into an agreement with christopher j. Killoy who will become chief executive officer of company on may 9, 2017

* Entered transition services and consulting agreement with michael fifer who will resign as ceo of company on may 9, 2017

* Agreement provides for killoy to continue as president through may 8, 2017, anticipates that killoy will serve as ceo thereafter