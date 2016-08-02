Aug 2 Mack-cali Realty Corp

* Mack-Cali realty corp qtrly funds from operations per diluted share of $0.64; and core funds from operations of $0.55 for the quarter

* Mack-Cali realty corp - raised 2016 core ffo per share guidance to a range of $2.07 - $2.13

* Mack-Cali realty corp sees fy 2016 funds from operations per share $2.15 - $2.21

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S