Aug 2 Nacco Industries Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 excluding items

* Qtrly revenues $178 million versus $196.5 million

* North american coal expects decrease in income before income taxes in second half of 2016 compared with same period in 2015

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* North american coal expects an increase in tons sold in second half of 2016 compared with second half of 2015

* Capital expenditures during remainder of 2016 are estimated to be $9.7 million.

* Production levels are expected to increase in 2016 over 2015 levels at camino real