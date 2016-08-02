Aug 2 Enlink Midstream Llc

* Refined fy consolidated adjusted ebitda guidance to a range of $750 million to $800 million, from previous range of $720 million to $800 million

* Qtrly total revenues $1.03 billion versus $1.27 billion

* Enlink midstream refines guidance, reports q2 2016 results, and provides operational update

* Capital expenditures guidance for fy increased to range of $545 million to $630 million, up from previous guidance of $445 million to $570 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07