Aug 3 Belimo Holding AG :

* In the first half-year 2016, the Belimo group increased its sales by 12.9 percent to 273.9 million Swiss francs ($283.51 million), adjusted for currencies by 10.2 percent.

* H1 operating income before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the first half-year 2016 amounted to 46.9 million Swiss francs, which equates to an operating margin of 17.1 percent

* H1 net income amounted to 37.8 million francs (comparison period 2015 23.0 million francs).

* Sales should develop stable in the second half-year compared to the first half-year.

* A recovery in the second half-year in Russia and the Middle East is not expected

* It will be challenging to maintain the high growth rate of the first half-year 2016 until year-end.

* However, the decided exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union could affect the market development in Europe

* In Asia/Pacific, particularly in China, a slowdown in construction activity is assumed