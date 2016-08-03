Aug 3 Kudelski SA :

* The Kudelski Group and RPX Corporation enter into broad patent licensing agreement

* Under terms of agreement, RPX receives right to sublicense a limited number of companies to Kudelski Group patents

* Kudelski receives an upfront payment, mutual patent risk clearance, and a future transfer of patents from RPX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)