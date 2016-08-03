UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 3 Automatic Systems Ltd :
* HY ended June 2016 group profit before taxation of 3.9 million rupees versus loss of 3.7 million rupees year ago
* HY group income of 137.9 million rupees versus 114.8 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2atviP3 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources