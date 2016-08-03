Aug 3 Euronext NV :

* Euronext announces volumes for July 2016

* July 2016 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at 6,193 million euros (-21.7 pct compared with July 2015).

* In July 2016, average daily volume on commodities derivatives decreased by -12.1 pct compared to July 2015

* In July 2016, euronext had three new SMES listings that altogether raised 81 million euros

* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives was down at 178,900 contracts in July 2016 (-14.3 pct compared to July 2015)

* In July 2016, average daily volume on individual equity derivatives decreased to 200,324 contracts (-7.1 pct compared with July 2015)

* During July 2016, 1.7 billion euros were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and 3.3 billion euros of follow-on equity

* In july ETFS had average daily transaction value of 478 million euros, down by -6.9 pct compared to July 2015